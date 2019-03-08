If you see this car in Redbridge, report it to the police

Have you seen this car? Picture: Clayhall Patrollers Archant

Residents have been warned to report sightings of a car that has been linked to attempted burglaries.

Men tried to force a door open before escaping to their car: Clayhall Patrollers Men tried to force a door open before escaping to their car: Clayhall Patrollers

Police confirm that two men tried to break into a house in Werneth Hall Road, Clayhall on Saturday, July 20.

Clayhall Patrollers (CP) - a group of residents who walk and drive around the area to ward off suspicious behaviour - are urging residents to look out for the vehicle connected to the incident and to call police on sighting of the car.

A CP spokesman said: "We want to prompt residents to stay vigilant and to double-lock their front doors at night and even during the day as opportunists are back in the area during the summer vacation.

"A resident was lucky as her security chain stopped two men, potentially more, from breaking into their home at 5am."

The car residents should look out for is a white series 1 BMW with the registration WD65 NBL.

"If it is seen in the area again please immediately report it to the police," he added.

A Met Police spokesman said a resident's chain was broken in the incident and a mark was left on the door.

"No arrests have been made," he said.