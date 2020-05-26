Search

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

PUBLISHED: 11:48 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 26 May 2020

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann

A car completely flipped over following a crash in Cranbrook Road on Sunday but no one was seriously hurt.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to the scene at 10.58am on Sunday, May 24 to reports of a road traffic collision.

Three people were assessed by LAS at the scene with one person taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is believed the car crashed into a parked vehicle and then flipped over.

Two ambulance crews and an incident response officer attended the scene.

