Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle
PUBLISHED: 11:48 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:48 26 May 2020
Archant
A car completely flipped over following a crash in Cranbrook Road on Sunday but no one was seriously hurt.
London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to the scene at 10.58am on Sunday, May 24 to reports of a road traffic collision.
Three people were assessed by LAS at the scene with one person taken to hospital with minor injuries.
It is believed the car crashed into a parked vehicle and then flipped over.
Two ambulance crews and an incident response officer attended the scene.
