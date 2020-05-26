Video

Ilford crash: Car flipped over after hitting parked vehicle

A car flipped over after hitting a parked vehicle in Cranbrook Road. Picture: Monica Mann Archant

A car completely flipped over following a crash in Cranbrook Road on Sunday but no one was seriously hurt.

An Eid Celebration Cycle and came across this this scene managed by the very nice Inspector Ghana @MPSRedbridge @MPSHavering @MPSBarkDag thankfully no serious injuries. Big thanks to @metpoliceuk officers & Eid Mubarak stay safe pic.twitter.com/M6qZ5FUbIR — Shabnam (@ShabnamChaudhri) May 24, 2020

London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to the scene at 10.58am on Sunday, May 24 to reports of a road traffic collision.

Three people were assessed by LAS at the scene with one person taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It is believed the car crashed into a parked vehicle and then flipped over.

Two ambulance crews and an incident response officer attended the scene.