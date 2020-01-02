Search

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A406 car crash causes traffic delays

PUBLISHED: 17:01 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 02 January 2020

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash on the A406 in Ilford. Picture: Google Maps

A car crash on the A406 is causing long traffic delays.

Police were called to the A406 at 3.20pm today (Thursday, January 2).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and according to the Metropolitan Police there were no major injuries.

Lane closures are in place while the emergency services recover the vehicles.

Tfl Traffic News tweeted that two of three lanes southbound are closed between the Redbridge Roundabout and the Ilford Flyover.

Long queues are building on approach and drivers are told to expect delays.

