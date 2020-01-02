Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after A406 car crash causes traffic delays

A car crash on the A406 is causing long traffic delays.

A406 North Circular Road (IG4/Cranbrook) - Two (of three) lanes are closed southbound (twrds Barking) between Redbridge Roundabout (j/w A12) and the Ilford Flyover, due to a multi-vehicle collision. Long queues are building on approach- expect delays. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) January 2, 2020

Police were called to the A406 at 3.20pm today (Thursday, January 2).

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and according to the Metropolitan Police there were no major injuries.

Lane closures are in place while the emergency services recover the vehicles.

Tfl Traffic News tweeted that two of three lanes southbound are closed between the Redbridge Roundabout and the Ilford Flyover.

Long queues are building on approach and drivers are told to expect delays.