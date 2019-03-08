Search

Pregnant woman taken to hospital following car crash in Aldborough Hatch

PUBLISHED: 09:40 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 13 November 2019

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash in Painters Road on Tuesday, November 12. Picture: Google Maps

A pregnant woman was taken to hospital after her car crashed with another vehicle in Aldborough Hatch.

Emergency services were called at around 7.20pm to reports of a car crash in Painters Road on Tuesday, November 12.

The London Fire Brigade attended the scene to help a pregnant woman who was trapped in her car.

Firefighters from Ilford Station managed to cut the vehicle and free the woman from the car.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent an ambulance crew to the scene.

"We treated two women at the scene and took one of the two to hospital."

