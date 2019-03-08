Pregnant woman taken to hospital following car crash in Aldborough Hatch
PUBLISHED: 09:40 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 13 November 2019
A pregnant woman was taken to hospital after her car crashed with another vehicle in Aldborough Hatch.
Emergency services were called at around 7.20pm to reports of a car crash in Painters Road on Tuesday, November 12.
The London Fire Brigade attended the scene to help a pregnant woman who was trapped in her car.
Firefighters from Ilford Station managed to cut the vehicle and free the woman from the car.
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent an ambulance crew to the scene.
"We treated two women at the scene and took one of the two to hospital."