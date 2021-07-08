Salvation Army officer: 'Goodbye after a decade of service'

Opinion

Published: 10:45 AM July 8, 2021 Updated: 5:14 PM July 8, 2021

Cllr Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place in 2020 - Credit: Roy Chacko

The life of a Salvation Army officer is typically a nomadic one.

Every few years, we can get appointed to new places. Captain Naomi and I, however, have had the privilege of being in Ilford for a full decade. There have been opportunities which have developed us and enriched the life of the congregation at Ilford Salvation Army.

I think of the night shelter, baby bank, recycles, Citizens UK and more recently Malachi Place.

We are very grateful to the Ilford Recorder for covering this work, but also going further to support these initiatives to flourish and change people’s lives.

Captain Dr John Clifton says it's important to remember birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations - Credit: Captain Dr John Clifton

Today, Captain Naomi and I conclude our responsibilities at Ilford Salvation Army.

We have been appointed to lead The Salvation Army in Blackpool. We are excited about this change, but also sad at leaving friends and colleagues.

Our successors, Majors Phil and Abby Howe, will move here from Cambridge Heath in Hackney.

It is our prayer that Ilford will become home for them as much as it has been for us.

As our time in Ilford concludes, we make a prayer from the Franciscan tradition for you all: