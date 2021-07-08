Opinion
Salvation Army officer: 'Goodbye after a decade of service'
Captain Dr John Clifton, Salvation Army
- Credit: Roy Chacko
The life of a Salvation Army officer is typically a nomadic one.
Every few years, we can get appointed to new places. Captain Naomi and I, however, have had the privilege of being in Ilford for a full decade. There have been opportunities which have developed us and enriched the life of the congregation at Ilford Salvation Army.
I think of the night shelter, baby bank, recycles, Citizens UK and more recently Malachi Place.
We are very grateful to the Ilford Recorder for covering this work, but also going further to support these initiatives to flourish and change people’s lives.
Today, Captain Naomi and I conclude our responsibilities at Ilford Salvation Army.
You may also want to watch:
We have been appointed to lead The Salvation Army in Blackpool. We are excited about this change, but also sad at leaving friends and colleagues.
Our successors, Majors Phil and Abby Howe, will move here from Cambridge Heath in Hackney.
Most Read
- 1 Sian Berry urges London mayor to block Tesco Goodmayes development
- 2 B&M to open new store in Newbury Park
- 3 Keith Prince: 'ULEZ will split the borough of Redbridge'
- 4 Sikh women's group celebrates summer festival in Valentines Park
- 5 Redbridge could sustain 20 times more LTN coverage, report says
- 6 'A huge loss': Tributes paid to former Ilford care home manager
- 7 Man found unconscious after Ilford robbery
- 8 Plans to demolish and rebuild vet surgery 'in disrepair'
- 9 Police detain woman 'behaving erratically' in South Woodford
- 10 A look back at Redbridge shops and eateries that have closed in last decade
It is our prayer that Ilford will become home for them as much as it has been for us.
As our time in Ilford concludes, we make a prayer from the Franciscan tradition for you all:
May God bless you with discomfort at easy answers, half-truths and superficial relationships so that you may live deep within your heart.
May God bless you with anger at injustice, oppression and exploitation of people so that you may work for justice, freedom and peace.
May God bless you with tears to shed for those who suffer from pain, rejection, starvation and war so that you may reach out your hand to comfort them and turn their pain to joy.
And may God bless you with enough foolishness to believe that you can make a difference in this world so that you can do what others claim cannot be done.