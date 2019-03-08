Search

Chigwell and Romford men arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation

PUBLISHED: 10:55 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 07 October 2019

Fencepiece Road, Chigwell. Picture: Google

Fencepiece Road, Chigwell. Picture: Google

Archant

Four men have been arrested after a large number of cannabis plants were found at a house in Chigwell.

Police were called shortly before 7pm on Friday, October 4, to reports of suspicious behaviour at a house in Fencepiece Road.

Officers arrived and found a large quantity of cannabis plants within the property.

A 26-year-old man from Romford, a 24-year-old man from Chigwell, a 25-year-old man of no fixed address and a 20-year-old man of no fixed address have been arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation.

They remain in police custody.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Loughton local policing team on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting crime reference number 1031 of October 4.

