Police discover cannabis factory in South Woodford

Police found some 200 cannabis plants at a residential address in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are investigating after discovering some 200 cannabis plants at a house in South Woodford.

Officers were called at 11.21am today (Tuesday, September 24) to reports of a cannabis factory at a home in Chigwell Road.

"Officers attended and found a number of cannabis plants within the property," a spokesman for Met Police said.

No suspects were at the location and no arrests have been made.