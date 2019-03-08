Police discover cannabis factory in South Woodford
PUBLISHED: 16:57 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 24 September 2019
Archant
Police are investigating after discovering some 200 cannabis plants at a house in South Woodford.
Police found some 200 cannabis plants at a residential address in South Woodford. Picture: Met Police
Officers were called at 11.21am today (Tuesday, September 24) to reports of a cannabis factory at a home in Chigwell Road.
"Officers attended and found a number of cannabis plants within the property," a spokesman for Met Police said.
No suspects were at the location and no arrests have been made.