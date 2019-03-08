Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?
PUBLISHED: 12:20 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 11 November 2019
Archant
Redbridge police are urgently appealing for the public's help in tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl from Ilford amid concerns for her safety.
You may also want to watch:
Radia Begum has been reported missing from Ilford.
Police officers are concerned for her safety and would appreciate any information on her whereabouts of any sightings of her.
Anyone who sees Radia should contact the police immediately on 101, quoting reference "19MIS044394".