Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police Archant

Redbridge police are urgently appealing for the public's help in tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl from Ilford amid concerns for her safety.

Radia Begum has been reported missing from Ilford.

Police officers are concerned for her safety and would appreciate any information on her whereabouts of any sightings of her.

Anyone who sees Radia should contact the police immediately on 101, quoting reference "19MIS044394".