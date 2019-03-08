Search

Can you help Redbridge Police find missing Ilford 15-year-old?

PUBLISHED: 12:20 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 11 November 2019

Radia Begum, 15, is missing from Ilford. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Redbridge police are urgently appealing for the public's help in tracking down a missing 15-year-old girl from Ilford amid concerns for her safety.

Radia Begum has been reported missing from Ilford.

Police officers are concerned for her safety and would appreciate any information on her whereabouts of any sightings of her.

Anyone who sees Radia should contact the police immediately on 101, quoting reference "19MIS044394".

