Can you help police find missing Ilford man?
PUBLISHED: 07:28 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:28 24 February 2020
Archant
Redbridge Police are appealing for the public's help in tracking down a man who has been missing for six days and is believed to be in the Ilford area.
The Metropolitan Police tweeted out a missing person's appeal urging anyone with any information on the man's whereabouts to come forward.
The missing man's name is given only as Ionnis, but police officers are growing concerned for his welfare.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the police on 101.