Can you help police find missing Ilford man?

Redbridge Police are appealing for help finding this man, whose name has only been given as Ionnis. He has been missing since February 18. Picture: MPSRedbridge Archant

Redbridge Police are appealing for the public's help in tracking down a man who has been missing for six days and is believed to be in the Ilford area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Metropolitan Police tweeted out a missing person's appeal urging anyone with any information on the man's whereabouts to come forward.

The missing man's name is given only as Ionnis, but police officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact the police on 101.