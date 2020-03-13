Campaigners demand action from TfL on deadly A12 junction in Newbury Park three years after initial petition

Residents standing with Mike Gapes at the deadly A12 junction where they demand TfL make changes three years after their initial petition was launched. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Three years after demanding to make a deadly junction in Newbury Park safer campaigners are fed up that nothing has been done.

The Green Gate junction, where the A12 intersects with Ley Street and Horns Road in Newbury Park, is one of the most widely known accident blackspots in Redbridge, and hundreds of residents signed a petition in 2017 to make changes to make it safer.

The petition was presented to TfL and the Mayor of London by Mike Gapes, who was then MP for Ilford South, and last year dozens of concerned residents gathered again to speak to TfL officials about how dangerous the junction is.

Now a year later they are set to have yet another meeting with TfL at 2.30pm on Wednesday, March 18 at the A12 junction to find out why changes still haven't been implemented.

Campaigner Carol Joseph said: 'We don't want any more meetings, this has been going on for three years.

'We want action now.

'We want cameras, a yellow box and a priority that pedestrians will be safe at the junction.'

The junction is notorious for everything from illegal right hand or U-turns putting pedestrians in danger, to the way the A12 narrows from three lanes to two across the junction itself.

At last year's meeting campaigners told TfL representatives that it had now become common to see up to four cars at a time ploughing through red lights at the junction.

At the time Mr Gapes told the Recorder: 'This junction is not fit for this century - it was built many years ago and the amount of traffic using it has increased massively.'

Sam Monck, TfL's head of network sponsorship, said the company is working closely with the police and Redbridge Council to improve enforcement of restrictions that are currently in place at the junction.

He said: 'We're determined to eliminate death and serious injury from London's roads and we take residents' concerns about road danger very seriously.

'We continue to work on plans to make changes at the junction, which will reduce danger to people walking, and will be meeting with local campaigners to discuss these in the coming weeks.