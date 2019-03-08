Goodmayes 'toxic Tesco towers' campaigners frustrated by lack of contact from council

Picture: Habiba Alli

Campaigners opposing a development that could house more than 3,000 people say they have not yet had a meeting with the council leader.

Weston Homes developers have submitted a pre-application to build high rises on the current Tesco site in High Road, Goodmayes.

The towers would be up to 22-storeys high and would include 1,360 homes.

Campaign group Reclaim Redbridge are concerned by the plans as they believe it will put undue stress on an already overstretched community with limited resources.

They are also concerned by the potential increase in traffic and pollution the area would see if the development were to go ahead.

Now, despite promises from the council leader to engage with campaigners, the group is still waiting for a meeting with Councillor Jas Athwal.

Habiba Alli, a Reclaim Redbridge member, said: "The feeling all around as we have always expressed is the council have been vacant. The Seven Kings councillors are staying silent though they have pledged their support verbally.

"The support and confusion they are continuing has been there from the start. No one will give any one person the same advice or support it seems. We have been asked on many occasions to not ask certain things.

"If the council was there for its residents then surely after Jas has been in touch twice now they should be setting up the meeting he is so eager to have. This has not happened."

Reclaim Redbridge have started a petition against the potential development which has hundreds of signatures already, but they say local councillors are not willing to sign this.

A council spokesperson said: "Weston Homes have submitted a pre-application to the council which many developers and applicants use to help inform a formal planning application. This stage is still open and has not been concluded and should a formal submission of a planning application be made, lengthy engagement with residents and key stakeholders will take place to ensure they are fully consulted.

"The council are aware residents will have concerns on a proposal of this size so we would encourage local residents to participate fully with Weston's engagement programme as the scheme progresses to ensure their views are taken into account.

"Residents will of course be able to submit their views directly to the council on any eventual planning application."