Calls to clear Woodford Green underpass flooded for two months

Roy Chacko

Published: 2:09 PM February 16, 2021   
The underpass behind Broadmead Baptist Church in Woodford Green has been blocked for more than two months.

The underpass behind Broadmead Baptist Church in Woodford Green has been blocked for more than two months. - Credit: Lisa Hayward

There are calls for urgent work to clear a blocked underpass in Woodford Green that is a popular route for residents and cyclists and connects to a church.

The underpass at Roding Valley Park Trail under the M11 has been flooded for the past two months. It is a key route to access Broadmead Baptist Church.

Cllr Paul Canal (Con, Bridge) said: "This is not only a key route for worshippers, it is also a vital route for residents and cyclists.  It is a disgrace that the underpass has been blocked, with no action, for over two months”

A Highways England spokesperson said its team has installed a new temporary pump, which is inspected regularly and hope to have the underpass fully open within the next few weeks.

It is also in the process of scheduling a permanent repair to the flooding, and hoping to complete that within the next few weeks as well.

