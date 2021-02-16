Calls to clear Woodford Green underpass flooded for two months
- Credit: Lisa Hayward
There are calls for urgent work to clear a blocked underpass in Woodford Green that is a popular route for residents and cyclists and connects to a church.
The underpass at Roding Valley Park Trail under the M11 has been flooded for the past two months. It is a key route to access Broadmead Baptist Church.
Cllr Paul Canal (Con, Bridge) said: "This is not only a key route for worshippers, it is also a vital route for residents and cyclists. It is a disgrace that the underpass has been blocked, with no action, for over two months”
A Highways England spokesperson said its team has installed a new temporary pump, which is inspected regularly and hope to have the underpass fully open within the next few weeks.
It is also in the process of scheduling a permanent repair to the flooding, and hoping to complete that within the next few weeks as well.