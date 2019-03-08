'Desperate' Gants Hill residents and landlords call for clean-up behind council-owned hotel

Residents and landlords say nothing has been done about "rats the size of cats", dumped furniture and drug paraphernalia piling up behind a council-owned hotel in Gants Hill.

Abid Mohammad, who owns a number of flats in the area, said shops in Cranbrook Road use the access road to his properties as a place to dump their rubbish and groups of young people often "hang around selling and using drugs".

"There is drug paraphernalia everywhere not to mention rubbish," he said.

"Since Redbridge have taken over the St Georgio Hotel, matters have worsened.

"You would have thought if they are using this 85-bedroom hotel for social housing they would be the first to help clear this mess and clean the area up."

Abid said both residents and landlords have been contacting the council for help, but no action has been taken.

"Drain covers are missing and I have reported all issues to Redbridge Council on a number of occasions as my tenants have injured themselves accessing and exiting the road," he said.

"My tenants have reported rats the size of cats - perhaps exaggerated somewhat.

"We just don't know what to do, and are really desperate for some action to be taken."

Photos show dumped bed frames, beer bottles and many bags of rubbish.

Redbridge Council said it is investing "heavily" in keeping streets clean and tidy and officers will be following up residents' concerns and speaking with private landowners in the area.

A spokeswoman said: "Fly-tipping and other such grime crime is a blight on our community and has no place in our borough.

"We will be following up on residents' concerns and ensuring any rubbish and fly-tips found to be on council-owned land is cleared and maintained, as well as take enforcement action against those caught fly-tipping in the area.

"We will also be speaking with any private landowners in the surrounding area and serving notices to those who continue to spoil the neighbourhood for others.

"We would like to remind residents that littering and fly-tipping is not tolerated in Redbridge and we will do everything in our power to stamp it out."