Call for stories highlighting what inspires you about Redbridge Village

A community group is holding a short story competition to highlight what makes Redbridge Village so special.

It has been campaigning to change the name of the area spanning from Redbridge Station to Clayhall Park, and is encouraging those stuck at home to enter the story competition.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to write a short story or poem, up to 3,000 words.

The only rule is that Redbridge Village needs to be the setting or an inspiration for the piece.

The group also recently held an art competition as a way of getting people together virtually throughout lockdown.

Chairwoman Naomi Landon said: “Even though we had to cancel a number of events we have found creative ways to stay together throughout the pandemic.”

Email entries to info@redbridgevillage.co.uk by September 5 or visit redbridgevillage.co.uk