Call for stories highlighting what inspires you about Redbridge Village

PUBLISHED: 13:05 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 30 July 2020

The Redbridge Village community group is holding a short story competition to highlight what makes the area so special. Picture: Redbridge Village

The Redbridge Village community group is holding a short story competition to highlight what makes the area so special. Picture: Redbridge Village

A community group is holding a short story competition to highlight what makes Redbridge Village so special.

They have been campaigning to name this area Redbridge Village and have a sign welcoming people to it. Picture: Redbridge VillageThey have been campaigning to name this area Redbridge Village and have a sign welcoming people to it. Picture: Redbridge Village

It has been campaigning to change the name of the area spanning from Redbridge Station to Clayhall Park, and is encouraging those stuck at home to enter the story competition.

Anyone who is interested is encouraged to write a short story or poem, up to 3,000 words.

The only rule is that Redbridge Village needs to be the setting or an inspiration for the piece.

The group had to cancel a number of events due to lockdown but is finding creative ways to stay together throughout the pandemic. Picture: Redbridge VillageThe group had to cancel a number of events due to lockdown but is finding creative ways to stay together throughout the pandemic. Picture: Redbridge Village

The group also recently held an art competition as a way of getting people together virtually throughout lockdown.

Chairwoman Naomi Landon said: “Even though we had to cancel a number of events we have found creative ways to stay together throughout the pandemic.”

Email entries to info@redbridgevillage.co.uk by September 5 or visit redbridgevillage.co.uk

Missing Hainault man found

Frank Todd has been missing from the Hainault area since early this morning. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Owners of new Clayhall restaurant deny plans to turn it into shisha bar

The restaurant will open in this row of shops. Picture: LDRS

Redbridge Council agrees third and final phase of affordable homes plan

New homes in Wessex Close, Newbury Park. These homes have already been completed as part of a three phase plan to deliver 600 affordable homes in the borough by 2022. Picture: Redbridge Council

