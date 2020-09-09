Search

Redbridge housing and homelessness cabinet member resigns after five years

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 09 September 2020

Cllr Farah Hussain resigned from her cabinet position for housing and homelessness to spend more time with her family following the death of her father.

Redbridge Council’s cabinet member in charge of housing and homelessness has announced her resignation from the role.

Cllr Farah Hussain (Lab, Valentines) is stepping down after more than five years in order to spend more time with her family following the death of her father in May.

It is not yet known who will replace her in the cabinet and her resignation is effective at the end of September.

In an announcement on Twitter on Tuesday night, September 8, she told residents that housing remains her “absolute passion” and that she would continue to represent Valentines ward.

In her resignation letter, dated September 2, she wrote: “The decision to resign from the cabinet was not an easy one for me to make.”

She added that she had “thoroughly enjoyed” her role and was particularly proud of the initiatives she had led.

These include reducing the time homeless families spend in bed and breakfasts, the programme to build 600 new council homes, implementing private sector property licensing and the council’s new focus on ending rough sleeping.

Cllr Jas Athwal, leader of Redbridge Council, said: “Covid-19 has impacted us all in different ways, and the tragic loss of Farah’s father reminds us of the personal toll families across Redbridge continue to face.

“As Farah steps back from her cabinet duties, I know everyone in the council will pay tribute to the amazing job she’s done and everything she has achieved. Whether it be leading an ambitious plan to build new council housing, reducing homelessness, or preventing no-fault evictions - her contributions have been transformative.

“Farah will be greatly missed in our cabinet meetings and by staff and members alike. I wish her all the best in her Ph.D. studies and future ventures.”

Cllr Hussain is one of four women with positions in the Redbridge cabinet and, in her letter to Cllr Athwal, wrote she was “very aware” her departure “imbalances the gender-split in the cabinet and increases the average age”.

She wrote: “I know that you have been a champion of involving more women in local politics and you have been a great support to me during my career.

“I’m sure that we both agree that more should be done to improve the diversity of councillors.”

She suggested initiatives to encourage more women to stand for council and “introducing proper parental leave so that young women do not find themselves having to choose between having a family and their political careers”.

She plans to work with officers and members to create a memorial for those who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

