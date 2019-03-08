Ilford residents 'outraged' as housing association brings in parking permits with no consultation

Parking signs have been vandalised on streets off Loxford Lane. Picture: Raza Nadin Archant

Ilford residents are "outraged" and tearing down new parking signs after permits were brought in by a housing association with no prior consultation.

London and Quadrant Housing Association (L&Q), which manages Buttsbury Road, Medway Close, Bankside Road, Hornbeam Close, Madeline Grove, Oaktree Grove and Rowan Close, has recently introduced a parking permit system across the estate.

But residents said they were only informed of the introduction of permits when a letter came through the post three weeks ago and they were not consulted on the changes.

The housing association said a consultation was not required due to the "low-cost nature" of the system.

"It's outrageous," Raza Nadin, 31, said. "And they have been dismissive of any of our enquiries about this.

"Originally they were only going to give us one permit per household, but now it's two, but residents are still having to park on Loxford Lane if they have more than three cars."

"No one was consulted on this. We have other issues in this area such as crime, drugs and prostitution but nothing has been done about that for the last decade. We need L&Q to clean up the area but they haven't bothered."

L&Q has also restricted visitor permits to 30 each year, which residents say isn't enough.

"They are saying that parking has become harder for residents. But it's not parking that's a problem - we have people sitting in their cars doing drugs - that's what needs to stop," Raza said.

Nearly 100 residents signed a petition, set up by Mahbubul Islam, 28, calling for the parking permits to be withdrawn.

Mahbubul said: "This is becoming a big stress and draining us mentally and physically. It is also becoming a toxic situation as the neighbours are angry and frustrated with the situation."

"But it's falling on deaf ears," Raza said. "They are just ignoring us. It sounds awful to say, but we are not in the most affluent area so maybe they think we won't do anything about this.

"People are taking down the new parking signs and spray painting them to cover them up."

Raza has lived in the area for nearly 20 years and he said residents have been calling for the installation of CCTV for years.

"We have asked for CCTV and for the area to be cleaned up but they won't do that," he said. "They are able to contract out to a company for parking but they can't install CCTV because they say it's expensive.

"So they're happy to use that money for parking but not for CCTV."

Mahbubul added: "If the long overgrown trees were cut down, allowing the streets to be well lit, and active CCTV was well placed with police patrols, then this would prevent the area being a breeding ground for criminal activity for non-residents - which range from drug use to stabbings."

Despite residents previously voting not to implement parking permits, the housing association has gone ahead with the scheme due to "ongoing complaints about vehicle nuisance" and a "growing number of abandoned vehicles across the estate".

A spokesman for L&Q said: "We take the safety and wellbeing of our residents very seriously.

"The decision to introduce a parking permit system on the estate was made because of increasing reports of non-residents abusing private parking and causing anti-social behaviour problems.

"The low-cost nature of this system - our residents will be able to obtain a permit free of charge - means that consultation is not required.

"We would like to reassure residents that we are working with the local police and authorities to support them.

"Our teams carry out regular sweeps of the area, and we are exploring additional preventative measures.

"As part of this, we are working with the borough to look into the viability of CCTV across the estate.

"We are here to help, and would like to encourage anyone with concerns to contact the police and their property manager."