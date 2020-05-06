Search

Coronavirus: Oldest businesses in Redbridge fear closure if relief grant not paid soon

PUBLISHED: 17:13 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:13 06 May 2020

Sean Lowery, owner of Steel Beauty, one of the oldest businesses in Gants Hill said he might have to close down if he doesn't receive his small business grant soon. Picture: Sean Lowery

Sean Lowery, owner of Steel Beauty, one of the oldest businesses in Gants Hill said he might have to close down if he doesn't receive his small business grant soon. Picture: Sean Lowery

Almost 1,000 businesses in Redbridge are still waiting to receive cash from the small business grant they applied for more than a month ago.

The tattoo parlour Steel Beauty celebrated its 20th anniversary in December but owner Sean Lowery said he has run out of money waiting for his small business grant to be paid. Picture: Sean LoweryThe tattoo parlour Steel Beauty celebrated its 20th anniversary in December but owner Sean Lowery said he has run out of money waiting for his small business grant to be paid. Picture: Sean Lowery

Last week the Recorder reported that the council lagged behind neighbouring boroughs in paying out the grant with 1,872 businesses still waiting. And no updates as to when they would get paid.

Since then 421 businesses have received their money up to May 3 but a further 944 owners are still waiting, the latest Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show.

The number of businesses eligible to receive the grant has gone down by 507 compared to last week’s figures.

The Recorder asked the council why the number of eligible businesses had gone down so dramatically compared to other boroughs but hadn’t received a response in time for publication.

Redbridge Council was among the slowest to pay out the grants in east London but Deputy Leader Kam Rai said the grants presented a massive logistical exercise. Picture: Kam RaiRedbridge Council was among the slowest to pay out the grants in east London but Deputy Leader Kam Rai said the grants presented a massive logistical exercise. Picture: Kam Rai

Carmelo Nolasco, who owns the mobile phone repair shop Apple Master in Ilford, applied for his grant on April 7 and finally received his payment today after he was featured in our story.

He spoke about how desperate he was to receive the funds so he could pay rent and keep his business going during the lockdown.

He said: “The grants will also help us to pay the loan and the insurance too, commitments that were impossible otherwise without this intervention.”

He said small businesses like his are very fragile at the moment, with very little chance of survival and thanked the government for providing him with a much-needed lifeline.

Unfortunately there are still a number of businesses still waiting.

Sean Lowery, who owns the tattoo parlour Steel Beauty, one of the oldest businesses in Gants Hill which celebrated its 20th anniversary in December, said he might be forced to close down if he doesn’t receive his grant soon.

He said: “I have managed to keep going for seven weeks now but I have run out of money.

“I think it’s ridiculous that such an old, family run business has just been brushed to the side like so many other local businesses.”

Sean applied for the grant in early April and sent the council documents it requested and since then hasn’t heard anything.

He said: “I have sent eight or nine emails and just get an automated response but I can never get through to anyone.

“The government has provided this to help business owners like us so why are they not giving us the money we need so desperately?”

Sean, who is 51, said he doesn’t know what he will do if his shop goes under and his staff are worried about losing their jobs if the business closes.

He said: “One of the guys has worked with me for 10 years and he’s more like a brother to me and now I might need to lay him off.”

Sukh Basra, who owns Edward Chase estate agent in Goodmayes, first applied for the grant on April 6 and has called the council almost every day with no response until last week after the Recorder intervened.

Sukh finally heard back that the reason his grant was delayed was because the council was re-assessing his business rates from a change in 2018 and there was a backlog and he is still chasing the council almost every single day.

He said: “This is ridiculous. If we were told this three weeks ago when we first applied we could’ve chased it up with them but now we are waiting with no information as to when we will get help.”

Speaking to the Recorder last week deputy council leader Councillor Kam Rai asked businesses to bear with the council while it deals with the “massive logistical exercise”.

He said: “Our staff have been working tirelessly to ensure payments are made quickly and accurately.

“We’ve responded by ensuring local businesses are given a vital financial lifeline at this difficult time.

“This is money from the public purse and it’s therefore essential we carry out the relevant checks to make sure the funding is being paid correctly.”

Can you help police find a missing 17-year old Ilford girl who may be in Barking?

Police are worried for the safety of a 17-year-old Ilford girl named Karen who has been missing for over a week. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Loxford councillor charged with electoral fraud

Loxford Cllr Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal was charged with election fraud. Picture: Ken Mears

Further five care home deaths linked to coronavirus in Redbridge

Recent figures from the ONS reveal a further five care home coronavirus deaths have occurred in Redbridge.

Children’s ward at King George Hospital temporarily closed

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Two children dead in Newbury Park murder named

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a 19-month baby girl, Pavinya Nithiyakumar and a boy, Nigish Nithiyakumar, aged three have been stabbed to death. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

