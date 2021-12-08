Ten businesses crowned winners at inaugural Ilford South Business Awards

Gallery

Winners of the inaugural Ilford South Business Awards have been announced.

At a ceremony on Small Business Saturday 2021 (December 4), 10 businesses were recognised for their success in their community.

Weininger Irwin, the first champion of ITV's hit show Gladiators, hosted the event at City Gates Church on Clements Road, after thousands of people made nominations.

The awards were set up by Ilford South MP Sam Tarry in collaboration with Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) and the Recorder in order to back small businesses impacted by the Covid pandemic.

The winner in Valentines ward was Tight Fit jeans, which has been serving the community for 43 years.

Co-founders Atul and Max Shah said it was the first award the business has won.

Atul said: "I feel absolutely fantastic, superb. So many people here, through the years, have come to us from the beginning. And it's the loyalty that we build up from that time that has kept us going here and now."

Max added: "It's nice to feel the support of people, to feel recognised after that many years."

Barney Bear's Nursery, which was set up about 20 years ago, also received a plaque for winning in Loxford ward.

Director Leah Clarke said the team, including manager Jade Steele, "work really hard" and the Ilford community is "smashing": "I feel so grateful, especially with what we've been through, through the pandemic."

Owner of Golden Barbers, Saleh Bin Silim, who was crowned winner in Goodmayes, told the Recorder he has been running the business for only a few years.

He said: "I feel very glad, very happy. I never expected it.

"We try our best to give the best service that we can in our area, we give a high-end service and the customers - they're very proud of us because the price we charge is nowhere near what we give and the standard of haircut."

Chadwell's winner was Hair by Liane Firmin, Clementswood's was Manjaros and Cranbrook's was Kanchans.

Sheraz Ahmed, owner of Manjaros, described the dishes it serves as a "fusion of flavours, from the plains of Africa, islands of the Caribbean, and heart of Asia".

He thanked all the customers and his staff - the "Manjaros family".

"We take a lot of pride in the quality of our food, our chefs are fantastic - they work really hard and make sure that nothing leaves the kitchen unless it's perfect," he added.

The owners of restaurant and banqueting hall Kanchans are Peter Baxi and his father Sam Baxi, who said after 21 years in Gants Hill, they "have never let anybody down".

"We always make sure, if somebody has to remember us, it has to be for a good reason," said Sam.

Meanwhile, Digipix won in Ilford Town, Massi’s Kitchen in Mayfield, Tom Fresh in Newbury and Satkeer Catering in Seven Kings.

Tal Bhogal, owner of Digipix, said: "It feels really good actually, it's nice to get some recognition. It's been a very tough two years now and it's nice to get some positive vibes, positive energy and to keep us going, because it's been difficult."

Massi’s is a vegetarian family business run by Meena Sanghera, Kashmir Kaur and Gurdish Kaur.

Meena said: "I'm overwhelmed, still shaking. I can't believe it, we didn't expect it.

"We are a family-run, traditional business, all the dishes that we make are as if you would get them from India, back home."

Rashpal Nandhray, who runs Satkeer Catering with Polly Nandhray, said the company can boast previous clients such as Theresa May and Charlie Sheen.

"It's quite an honour to be recognised as an established business in the Seven Kings area - there are loads of companies out there, so to be nominated and receive the award - it's a great honour."

Mr Tarry said the evening was a "resounding success": "The whole idea of tonight was about shining a torch onto some of the very best local businesses and look, tonight wasn't comprehensive or exclusive, there are a lot more businesses that are equally fantastic.

"This was about the first stepping stone to helping people recover after the pandemic and helping small businesses as part of Small Business Saturday get the recognition they deserve so I couldn't hope for more."

The awards sponsors also included Costa Coffee, Faroz Restaurant, Nusound Radio, East London Radio, Salma’s Hair Studio, Goldex Essex, Kenson Civils & Highways, Paul Fox Photography, HSBC, Metro Bank, Digipix Ilford, Exchange Ilford, Weiningers, and UK Protek.

Cyril Bekoe, manager of Ilford BID, said there is an opportunity to "go larger" for next year, with more categories.



