Wes Streeting to host online business roundtable
Wes Streeting MP is due to host an online business roundtable this month.
The Ilford North MP will discuss the challenges facing small businesses in his constituency at the hour-long event, which will take place at 10am on Friday, November 19.
Representatives from Redbridge Council will join the discussion, which will be followed by a free training session on digital marketing, led by Google.
The training session will be focused on how local businesses can grow and reach more customers online.
Mr Streeting said: “Businesses have had to adjust so much in the past 18 months. I hope that this training session can provide some useful digital marketing tips and tricks for local businesses.
“In Ilford North we have over 5,000 small businesses, I want to hear about the challenges they are facing and how I can work to ensure they have the support that they need.”
