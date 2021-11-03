'The best at what we do': Ilford jean shop nominated in business awards

A jean store based in Ilford for more than 40 years is among the first businesses nominated in the inaugural Ilford South Business Awards.

Tight Fit Jeans founder Atul Shah and his partner Max Shah established the independent retail shop in Ley Street in 1979.

They have since moved to their current home in Cranbrook Road and have become a landmark retail destination in the town centre.

Atul said: “Max and I would appreciate our customers and friends to nominate us, as we believe we are best at what we do in Ilford and have done so for over 40 years”.

The awards were launched last week by local MP Sam Tarry, in collaboration with Ilford BID and this newspaper.

On Small Business Saturday, December 4, the ten winning businesses will be announced – one for each ward in Ilford South.

Members of the public can nominate businesses through a form on Mr Tarry’s website; there is no limit on the number of businesses that can be nominated.