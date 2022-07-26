A renowned Indian restaurant in South Woodford has won another industry award for its "deliciously exciting" dining experience.

Grand Trunk Road was given Dining Experience of the Year at the London Curry Awards 2022, which took place at a black-tie event at the Thistle London Heathrow Hotel.

It celebrates the top Asian curry-inspired restaurants and curry expert chefs from around the city, with the nominees shortlisted and then voted for by the public.

“What we offer at Grand Trunk Road is nothing short of complete dedication, so when I heard we won the award, it felt wonderful to have all of our hard work acknowledged,” said Grand Trunk Road founder Rajesh Suri.

Located in South Woodford, Grand Trunk Road opened in 2016.

Rajesh said: “Following my years of work with many award-winning restaurants in London, I really felt it was time to begin my own journey and create a concept which has the history, culture and heritage of India.”

The restauranteur was born in India and moved to London to further his culinary career, and after 30 years in the industry, Rajesh wanted to open an establishment dedicated to celebrating ancient recipes.

These recipes are inspired by the real-life Grand Trunk Road, a 2500-mile “gastronomic journey” between Kabul and Kolkata, Rajesh said.

A mustard and honey duck dish from Grand Trunk Road - Credit: Lia Vittone Photography

It was built by Sher Shah Suri in the 16th century as a route for traders.

“I still find that concept so deliciously exciting,” Rajesh said.

“With all the variety and options that we have nowadays, it feels wonderful to bring so much history out in what we do and to have it be so well received by our many loyal clientele and new customers.”

The journey does not stop here for Rajesh and his team as they begin to plan the next route for Grand Trunk Road’s future.

“We have just launched our very first brunch menu, which has already proved extremely popular at the weekends, along with our exclusive six-course tasting menu devised by our new head chef, the wonderful Iqbal Ahamad.

"We have some delectable offerings coming up for the remainder of summer, and of course, we can’t wait to keep you all warm with some beautiful new dishes once the colder months set in.”

