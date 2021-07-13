New Ibis hotel opens in Seven Kings

Published: 2:57 PM July 13, 2021

The Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Roy Emmett (left) opens Ibis Styles Seven Kings with the hotel's owners from DSJ Homes Limited. - Credit: Black & White Hospitality

A new Ibis Styles hotel was opened in Seven Kings by the Mayor of Redbridge.

Cllr Roy Emmett officially opened the new hotel in Cameron Road, beside Seven Kings station, on Monday (July 12).

The 92-bedroom hotel was built on the site of the Joker pub, which was closed in 2015.

It includes an on-site restaurant and a ground-floor bar and coffee lounge, which will be open to the public.

Day-to-day operations and strategic management will be undertaken by Black and White Hospitality and the venture has created up to 30 jobs.

The hotel’s interior spaces have been designed around the theme of ‘An Oasis in the City’, with a pallet of greens mixed with autumnal hues, fabric and wood textures and geometric leaf-pattern carpets.

Each room has tea and coffee facilities, a smart TV with satellite channels, and a bathroom with a walk-in shower and a bath.