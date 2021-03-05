Aldi Seven Kings teams up with Deliveroo
- Credit: Daniel Graves
Aldi’s Seven Kings supermarket has launched on-demand delivery partnership with Deliveroo.
The store now offers the service to customers within a 6km radius.
Customers can choose from around 400 Aldi grocery items through the Deliveroo app. Once ordered, products are picked and packed by Aldi colleagues before being delivered by Deliveroo’s network of riders in as little as 20 minutes.
The trial was initially launched at eight stores in England last May and is available at around 120 stores across the UK.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re finding customers really value having more ways to shop at Aldi, particularly in London.
You may also want to watch:
“That’s why we’re extending our partnership with Deliveroo to further stores in the area, offering Aldi’s unbeatable value to even more customers.”
Most Read
- 1 'We've suffered with severe mouse infestation next door for 10 years'
- 2 Calls for investigation into insurance giant's takeover of GP surgeries
- 3 Primary school runs NHS charity drive in honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore
- 4 Seven Kings pupils show appreciation for frontline workers
- 5 No 10 at odds with Redbridge Council over masks for primary children
- 6 World Book Day: Notorious football fan 'Mr West Ham' sets record straight
- 7 Ilford church turns into vaccine pop-up clinic
- 8 South African Covid variant found in Ilford, 'surge testing' to begin
- 9 Appeal to trace man following brutal Ilford gang rape
- 10 Man arrested in east London for terrorist offences