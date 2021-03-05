Aldi Seven Kings teams up with Deliveroo

Published: 12:00 PM March 5, 2021

Customers living with 6kms of the Seven Kings Aldi can now have their groceries delivered to their door by Deliveroo - Credit: Daniel Graves

Aldi’s Seven Kings supermarket has launched on-demand delivery partnership with Deliveroo.

The store now offers the service to customers within a 6km radius.

Customers can choose from around 400 Aldi grocery items through the Deliveroo app. Once ordered, products are picked and packed by Aldi colleagues before being delivered by Deliveroo’s network of riders in as little as 20 minutes.

The trial was initially launched at eight stores in England last May and is available at around 120 stores across the UK.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We’re finding customers really value having more ways to shop at Aldi, particularly in London.

“That’s why we’re extending our partnership with Deliveroo to further stores in the area, offering Aldi’s unbeatable value to even more customers.”