Nominations open for awards celebrating Ilford businesses
- Credit: Paul Fox Photography
Nominations are being sought for an awards initiative celebrating Ilford businesses.
There are 15 categories in the Ilford Business Awards 2022, including the likes of best new business and independent business of the year.
The awards represent an expansion of last year's Ilford South Business Awards, set up by Ilford South MP Sam Tarry in collaboration with Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) and the Recorder.
Nominations for this year's awards, which also include Ilford North, are now open and will close at the end of October.
People can nominate a business through the website of inIlford, provided by Ilford BID, or its social media platforms.
A QR code can also be scanned on posters and digital screens directing people to an online submission form.
Ilford BID's board will confirm the finalists and winners once nominations have closed.
The awards will then be handed out at a ceremony on December 1.
For more information and to vote for a business, visit inilford.com/ilford-business-awards-2022.