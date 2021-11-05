Newbury Park takeaway offering 'soft and fluffy' parotta from family home

Parotta Master in Newbury Park offers "soft and fluffy" parottas alongside chicken or vegetable salna - Credit: Parotta Master

A family-run takeaway say they have had a “very positive” reception a month after opening.

At the start of October, Parotta Master began serving its authentic south Indian fare out of the Raju family’s home kitchen in Newbury Park.

Kavin Raju, son of owner Naveen Raju, said the public had been enjoying their “soft and fluffy” parottas.

He said: “It’s quite different to what everyone else is offering at this current moment in time, it gets people to feel like they are more at home.

"Everyone has been especially loving the packaging, obviously with it being a very authentic Indian packaging.”

Parotta Master say their Indian ‘parcel’ style of takeaway packaging has been a hit with customers. - Credit: Parotta Master

Parotta Master have tried to reproduce the Indian ‘parcel’ style of takeaway packaging.

The parottas are placed in a banana leaf and wrapped in their bespoke newspaper-style greaseproof paper before being tied up with packaging string.

The takeaway claimed the special package will keep the food warm and stop the parottas from drying out, as well as being more sustainable than typical takeaway containers.

The home-run takeaway offers a limited menu of recipes from the Tamil Nadu state in the south of India.

Customers can order parottas, chicken or vegetable salna, and mango lassi.

Kavin said “We wanted to make it specialist because we felt that from the parottas we had tried from restaurants near us, we thought we could do a better job.

“We felt we had the skills to really improve that dish.”

The business also offers catering services for parties, including a ‘live dosa’ service, where customers can pick which topics they want on their dosas.

Parotta Master offer a catering service including 'live dosas'. - Credit: Parotta Master

Father Naveen is already part-owner of Chennai Dosa restaurant in Swindon and has been in the catering business for seven years.

They offer vegetarian options in the form of an eggless parotta and vegetable salna. All meat options are Halal.

The takeaway offers delivery and collection, but currently accept only pre-orders, with delivery accepted from within five miles of IG6.

They are open for delivery every Friday and Saturday between 6pm and 8pm; customers must place their orders by 11pm the previous day.

Orders can be placed through their website or on 07717375901.