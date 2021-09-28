News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'It's a surreal feeling': New coffee shop opens in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:04 AM September 28, 2021   
Chetna Sohal (left), mayor of Redbridge Roy Emmett, and Randeep Sohal (right)

Chetna Sohal (left), Mayor of Redbridge Roy Emmett, and Randeep Sohal (right) - Credit: Artful Blend

A new coffee shop has opened in Redbridge. 

Artful Blend in Roding Lane South received a visit from Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Roy Emmett, who cut the ribbon to officially open the shop on Friday (September 24). 

The business, which will serve more than 30 people, is the creation of husband-and-wife team Randeep and Chetna Sohal, who had the inspiration to open the shop during lockdown. 

Randeep Sohal showing Cllr Roy Emmett around the coffee shop's 'edgy' and 'eclectic' interior

Randeep Sohal showing Cllr Roy Emmett around the coffee shop's 'edgy' and 'eclectic' interior - Credit: Artful Blend

Its name is a reference to Artful Skecha, the name under which Randeep publishes his works as an artist.  

Chetna said: “It’s a surreal feeling being on the other side of what has been a building site for six months. 

“We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from the local community – that has certainly helped us settle in."

She described the shop’s aesthetic as “edgy”, “urban”, and “quite eclectic”. 

Artful Blend’s coffee is roasted by Perky Blenders, and the shop serves a range of fresh pastries as well as drink options like matcha, beetroot and turmeric lattes.

Food and Drink
Redbridge News

