'It's a surreal feeling': New coffee shop opens in Redbridge
- Credit: Artful Blend
A new coffee shop has opened in Redbridge.
Artful Blend in Roding Lane South received a visit from Mayor of Redbridge, Cllr Roy Emmett, who cut the ribbon to officially open the shop on Friday (September 24).
The business, which will serve more than 30 people, is the creation of husband-and-wife team Randeep and Chetna Sohal, who had the inspiration to open the shop during lockdown.
Its name is a reference to Artful Skecha, the name under which Randeep publishes his works as an artist.
Chetna said: “It’s a surreal feeling being on the other side of what has been a building site for six months.
You may also want to watch:
“We’ve had an overwhelmingly positive response from the local community – that has certainly helped us settle in."
She described the shop’s aesthetic as “edgy”, “urban”, and “quite eclectic”.
Most Read
- 1 Eatery 'at risk of closure' as scammers exploit Just Eat loophole
- 2 Seven Kings barbers closes after 62 years in business
- 3 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
- 4 Ilford grandfather to run 37th London Marathon months after Covid battle
- 5 Council to approve children's performances after monkey costume scandal
- 6 'Grab this chance to save her life': Wanstead woman battling chronic illness urgently needs £200k for surgeries
- 7 Best places to have a curry in Redbridge as chosen by readers
- 8 Road and rail round-up: Steer clear of these disruptions next week
- 9 Medics treat six people after three-car crash in Ilford
- 10 Coffee fanatics to open 'lively' new coffee shop in Redbridge
Artful Blend’s coffee is roasted by Perky Blenders, and the shop serves a range of fresh pastries as well as drink options like matcha, beetroot and turmeric lattes.