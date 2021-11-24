Mercato Metropolitano to host taster market in Ilford

An image showing what Mercato Ilford could look like. - Credit: Mercato Metropolitano

Mercato Metropolitano is hosting a festive market in Ilford to offer people a glimpse of what to expect when it arrives in the town next year.

The taster market starts tomorrow (November 25) and will be in Oakfield Road outside the Kenneth More Theatre from noon until 9pm.

Food and drink will be on offer, as well as knitwear and Christmas trees.

Mercato Ilford had been due to open at the former Ilford Town Hall car park this month but has been delayed to next year.

Deputy council leader Kam Rai said: “When fully opened, Mercato Metropolitano will play a key role in Ilford town centre’s transformation, offering a brand new eating experience at the heart of our emerging cultural quarter.

"We’re delighted that, through the initial Christmas market, residents will get a sneak peek at what’s to come.”

The festive market will continue in December, with traders on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.