Lloyds Bank announces Gants Hill branch closure

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 5:21 PM June 23, 2021   
Lloyds Bank Gants Hill

The Lloyds branch in Gants Hill is to shut, the banking giant has confirmed. - Credit: Google

Lloyds Bank has confirmed plans to close its branch in Gants Hill.

The Eastern Avenue bank is one of 44 branches of Lloyds and Halifax that are to shut.

On its website, Lloyds has said the closing date will be October 11.

A spokesperson said: "Branches will remain vital in meeting customers’ needs but we must continually review our network to make sure we have branches in locations where customers need and use them the most.

"As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close this branch due to customers using it less often."

They said the decision-making process included analysing how customers are choosing to bank with the company and how often they used the branch over the past five years.

Lloyds said customers will still be able to attend alternative branches - with the nearest being on High Road, Ilford, about 1.6 miles away.

