‘Game-changing’ kebab chain opens in Barkingside

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:36 PM December 29, 2021
German Doner Kebab opened its doors at 122 High Street, Barkingside, on December 28

The new branch of German Doner Kebab opened its doors in Barkingside yesterday (December 28) - Credit: GDK

A “gourmet kebab” chain has opened its newest restaurant in Barkingside. 

The 88th UK branch of German Doner Kebab (GDK) - located at 122 High Street - began trading yesterday (December 28).

Originally mooted to open in November, GDK has now brought its "game-changing kebabs" to Barkingside.

The chain says the store will create 40 new jobs, with this latest branch taking GDK's worldwide offering to over 90 branches.

A full dine-in experience is on offer, as well as a takeaway and delivery service made available through the chain's delivery partners.

Daniel Bunce, GDK MD for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Barkingside.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

