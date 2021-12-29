The new branch of German Doner Kebab opened its doors in Barkingside yesterday (December 28) - Credit: GDK

A “gourmet kebab” chain has opened its newest restaurant in Barkingside.

The 88th UK branch of German Doner Kebab (GDK) - located at 122 High Street - began trading yesterday (December 28).

Originally mooted to open in November, GDK has now brought its "game-changing kebabs" to Barkingside.

The chain says the store will create 40 new jobs, with this latest branch taking GDK's worldwide offering to over 90 branches.

A full dine-in experience is on offer, as well as a takeaway and delivery service made available through the chain's delivery partners.

Daniel Bunce, GDK MD for UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially open and bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Barkingside.

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”