News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Business

‘Urgent support’ needed for small businesses, says Ilford South MP

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 11:14 AM November 10, 2021
Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South

Sam Tarry, MP for Ilford South - Credit: Kois Miah

With the inaugural Ilford South Business Awards fast approaching, Ilford South’s MP has called on the government to provide “urgent support” for local businesses.

Sam Tarry MP spoke in a Commons debate on business rates earlier this month, demanding more assistance for small businesses. 

The Ilford South MP recently launched the inaugural Ilford South Business Awards to promote businesses in the area. 

Mr Tarry told the Recorder: “The past two years have been incredibly challenging for businesses across Ilford South, and I’ve repeatedly pushed the government in Parliament to provide greater financial support for all SMEs who are the backbone of our local economy. 

“Many businesses have told me about the severe challenges they are facing as a result of furlough and the self-employment income support scheme being withdrawn, VAT being increased, and business rates relief disappearing. 

“Earlier this month I spoke in a House of Commons debate about business rates and called on the government to provide the urgent support that’s required to prevent many businesses going to the wall as a result of the extremely challenging landscape. 

You may also want to watch:

“I recognise just how important local businesses are to our community and our economy and that’s why I took the decision to launch the first Ilford South Business Awards.”  

Mr Tarry launched the awards in his closing remarks at the East London Business Expo on Saturday, October 23.   

At that event, he also committed to lobby for a fundamental review of business rates, further business rates relief for 2022/23 with a cap of 60 per cent, a permanent reduction of VAT to 12.5pc for the hospitality sector and the same rate to be extended to retail.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Bidding war sees Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140k over guide price
  2. 2 Neighbours charged more than £60k to remove fly-tipped waste
  3. 3 ‘Treated like terrorists’: Pensioners' account frozen for months by bank’s fraud team
  1. 4 21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London
  2. 5 Ilford man jailed for 'horrendous' violent abuse of woman
  3. 6 How to thwart burglars: Police to host webinar on protecting the home
  4. 7 Woman injured in alleged fail to stop Seven Kings crash
  5. 8 No injuries after firefighters tackle blaze at Gants Hill house
  6. 9 Trial of trio accused of Loxford killing set for January
  7. 10 Unvaccinated pregnant patients 'delivering early due to severity of Covid', doctor reports

The awards are being run in collaboration with Ilford BID and this newspaper.  

On Small Business Saturday, December 4, the ten winning businesses will be announced – one for each ward in Ilford South.    

Members of the public can nominate businesses through a form on Mr Tarry’s website and there is no limit on the number of businesses that can be nominated. 

Nominations close on Sunday, November 21, and winners will be those with the largest number of public nominations.  

Last week saw Cranbrook Road-based jean store Tight Fit Jeans nominated for the awards

House of Commons
Retail
Ilford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Atul Shah, founder of Tight Fit Jeans in Cranbrook Road

Retail

'The best at what we do': Ilford jean shop nominated in business awards

Daniel Gayne

person
Kamran

Knife Crime

Pair charged with Loxford murder to appear at Old Bailey

Daniel Gayne

person
Kamran

Knife Crime

Two more men charged with murder after fatal stabbing of teen in Loxford

Daniel Gayne

person
Parotta Master in Newbury Park offers "soft and fluffy" parottas alongside chicken or vegetable salna

Food and Drink

Newbury Park takeaway offering 'soft and fluffy' parotta from family home

Daniel Gayne

person