‘Urgent support’ needed for small businesses, says Ilford South MP

With the inaugural Ilford South Business Awards fast approaching, Ilford South’s MP has called on the government to provide “urgent support” for local businesses.

Sam Tarry MP spoke in a Commons debate on business rates earlier this month, demanding more assistance for small businesses.

The Ilford South MP recently launched the inaugural Ilford South Business Awards to promote businesses in the area.

Mr Tarry told the Recorder: “The past two years have been incredibly challenging for businesses across Ilford South, and I’ve repeatedly pushed the government in Parliament to provide greater financial support for all SMEs who are the backbone of our local economy.

“Many businesses have told me about the severe challenges they are facing as a result of furlough and the self-employment income support scheme being withdrawn, VAT being increased, and business rates relief disappearing.

“Earlier this month I spoke in a House of Commons debate about business rates and called on the government to provide the urgent support that’s required to prevent many businesses going to the wall as a result of the extremely challenging landscape.

“I recognise just how important local businesses are to our community and our economy and that’s why I took the decision to launch the first Ilford South Business Awards.”

Mr Tarry launched the awards in his closing remarks at the East London Business Expo on Saturday, October 23.

At that event, he also committed to lobby for a fundamental review of business rates, further business rates relief for 2022/23 with a cap of 60 per cent, a permanent reduction of VAT to 12.5pc for the hospitality sector and the same rate to be extended to retail.

The awards are being run in collaboration with Ilford BID and this newspaper.

On Small Business Saturday, December 4, the ten winning businesses will be announced – one for each ward in Ilford South.

Members of the public can nominate businesses through a form on Mr Tarry’s website and there is no limit on the number of businesses that can be nominated.

Nominations close on Sunday, November 21, and winners will be those with the largest number of public nominations.

Last week saw Cranbrook Road-based jean store Tight Fit Jeans nominated for the awards.