News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Business

Ilford Recorder announces exciting Exchange & Mart partnership to enhance motoring content

Author Picture Icon

Franki Berry

Published: 3:59 PM September 16, 2022
Ilford Recorder partners with Exchange and Mart

Readers can expect to see a complete revamp of motoring stories - Credit: Archant

The Ilford Recorder is set to transform motoring content across its print and digital platforms amid an exciting partnership with Exchange & Mart.

Readers can expect to see a complete revamp of motoring stories and classified ads.

The Recorder has a rich history of delivering exceptional content across current affairs, local news, property, and sport, and will now have unrivalled motoring content to match.

Buckle up for best-in-class motoring commentary including new road tests and car reviews.

With more than 200,000 vehicles on site, readers will be able to access a host of local and national delivery vehicles.

The partnership will make the Recorder the home of the most comprehensive selection of vehicles in Redbridge.

Exchange & Mart have been at the forefront of the classified automotive industry for more than 100 years, never swaying from its core mission of helping car buyers find their perfect vehicle.

Most Read

  1. 1 Developer picked for Ilford regeneration scheme
  2. 2 Council set to spend millions on new local plan after missing housing targets
  3. 3 Driver jailed after killing motorcyclist in crash while attempting overtake
  1. 4 Pub keeps licence but owner must find new operator, committee says
  2. 5 'Neglect' in hospital's care contributed to boy's death, coroner finds
  3. 6 People warned to use Royal Mail stamps now before thousands become invalid
  4. 7 Crown court date for Redbridge pair accused of creating fake Covid vaccination records
  5. 8 Ilford shop 'caught selling alcohol to underage teens' loses licence
  6. 9 From food to flags: All the banned items at the Queen's lying in state
  7. 10 'Do not eat' - Dessert sold by Asda found to pose health risk

Advertising for Local Car Dealerships in Redbridge

The new partnership is great news for local dealers and provides the perfect opportunity to place your vehicles in front of a local audience.

To find out more about how you can advertise your vehicles and increase your local visibility email motors.support@localiq.co.uk  or call 01202 036211

Redbridge News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 17/4/2013 of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Baroness Thatcher at St

The Queen

Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Council leader Jas Athwal with deputy lieutenant Thomas Chan at Redbridge Central Library after Queen Elizabeth II's passing

Invite to mark Queen's death with messages, vigils and proclamation

Josh Mellor Local Democracy Reporter

person
Here is how stamps, coins, postboxes and more will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen

How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 17/4/2013 of Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral of Baroness Thatcher at St

The Queen

Will places of work and schools be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon