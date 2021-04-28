Ilford Debenhams to shut down in days

Published: 9:50 AM April 28, 2021

There are only a few more days to shop at the Debenhams at Ilford Exchange as it will permanently close its doors on Sunday, May 2. - Credit: PA

Debenhams in Ilford will permanently shut its doors in the coming days, the chain has announced.

The department store in Ilford Exchange will close on Sunday, May 2 along with 51 other stores across the country.

Other branches will shut on May 4 and 8, with all remaining stores closing on May 15.

On April 12, Debenhams reopened 97 stores in England and Wales to complete its final closing down sale as part of its liquidation process.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand and website for £55million in a deal that will see the department store name survive, but the deal did not include any of its physical stores.







