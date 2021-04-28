News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Business

Ilford Debenhams to shut down in days

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 9:50 AM April 28, 2021   
Closing down signs in the window of Debenhams in Worcester. Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a n

There are only a few more days to shop at the Debenhams at Ilford Exchange as it will permanently close its doors on Sunday, May 2. - Credit: PA

Debenhams in Ilford will permanently shut its doors in the coming days, the chain has announced.

The department store in Ilford Exchange will close on Sunday, May 2 along with 51 other stores across the country. 

Other branches will shut on May 4 and 8, with all remaining stores closing on May 15.

On April 12, Debenhams reopened 97 stores in England and Wales to complete its final closing down sale as part of its liquidation process.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand and website for £55million in a deal that will see the department store name survive, but the deal did not include any of its physical stores.



You may also want to watch:

Ilford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man was rushed to hospital and the ground floor of a house was damaged in a fire in Gants Hill.

London Fire Brigade

Man airlifted to hospital after Gants Hill house fire

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Sadiq Khan campaigns in Barkingside with Redbridge councillors

Local Elections 2021

Sadiq Khan comes to Redbridge ahead of London elections

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
labour leader Keir Starmer visits Ilford

Local Elections 2021

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits Redbridge on campaign trail

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Walthamstow Coroner's Court

Care home resident died after choking on sandwich, inquest hears

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus