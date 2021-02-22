News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Business

Ilford BID and council host webinar on roadmap to reopen Ilford businesses

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 10:54 AM February 22, 2021   
Special preparations are being made for nonessential shops to reopen on June 15. Picture: Dharam Sah

Ilford BID is holding a webinar on Wednesday roadmapping how businesses can safely reopen. - Credit: Dharam Sah

With the announcement of the reopening roadmap, the Ilford BID is holding a webinar on Wednesday on a safe strategy to safely get businesses back open across Ilford.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from council leader Jas Athwal, members of the health commission, the regeneration lead, the business rates team, and Ilford South MP Sam Tarry at the webinar on Wednesday, February 24 from 11am-12.30pm.

Topics on the agenda will be:

  • R rate and actions
  • Vaccination and testing facilities of staff members 
  • Town centre finance and rough sleeping
  • Town centre regeneration activities
  • Business grants, rates relief and furlough extension
  • Impact of Covid on business
  • Business support required 


Details to register to the Business Reopening Roadmap Webinar on Wednesday, February 24 from 11am-12.30pm  can be found here

