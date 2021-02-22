Ilford BID and council host webinar on roadmap to reopen Ilford businesses
Published: 10:54 AM February 22, 2021
- Credit: Dharam Sah
With the announcement of the reopening roadmap, the Ilford BID is holding a webinar on Wednesday on a safe strategy to safely get businesses back open across Ilford.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from council leader Jas Athwal, members of the health commission, the regeneration lead, the business rates team, and Ilford South MP Sam Tarry at the webinar on Wednesday, February 24 from 11am-12.30pm.
Topics on the agenda will be:
- R rate and actions
- Vaccination and testing facilities of staff members
- Town centre finance and rough sleeping
- Town centre regeneration activities
- Business grants, rates relief and furlough extension
- Impact of Covid on business
- Business support required
Details to register to the Business Reopening Roadmap Webinar on Wednesday, February 24 from 11am-12.30pm can be found here.
