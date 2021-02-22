Ilford BID and council host webinar on roadmap to reopen Ilford businesses

Published: 10:54 AM February 22, 2021

Ilford BID is holding a webinar on Wednesday roadmapping how businesses can safely reopen. - Credit: Dharam Sah

With the announcement of the reopening roadmap, the Ilford BID is holding a webinar on Wednesday on a safe strategy to safely get businesses back open across Ilford.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from council leader Jas Athwal, members of the health commission, the regeneration lead, the business rates team, and Ilford South MP Sam Tarry at the webinar on Wednesday, February 24 from 11am-12.30pm.

Topics on the agenda will be:

R rate and actions

Vaccination and testing facilities of staff members

Town centre finance and rough sleeping

Town centre regeneration activities

Business grants, rates relief and furlough extension

Impact of Covid on business

Business support required





Details to register to the Business Reopening Roadmap Webinar on Wednesday, February 24 from 11am-12.30pm can be found here.