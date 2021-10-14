Programme to help small businesses kicks off with webinar

Published: 10:28 AM October 14, 2021

A webinar is being hosted to help support small and medium-sized businesses recover after Covid-19.

The Business Recovery and Growth Webinar, hosted by Redbridge Council and the Ilford Business Improvement District (BID), is taking place until 11.30am.

Ilford BID manager Cyril Bekoe will introduce the event, with Redbridge Council deputy leader Cllr Kam Rai delivering a keynote address.

Attendees will then be addressed by a number of business leaders and entrepreneurs, including Helen Roberts, from CPG Executive Consulting; Glen Addis, from East London Business Place; and Stephen Koch, from Click it Local.

Ilford BID, a body which is both business-led and funded, aims to improve Ilford for business, workers and consumers.

The event will be followed by nine additional business support programmes between now and March 2022.

Find out more at https://ilfordbid.com/