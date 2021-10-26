News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
‘Game-changing’ kebab chain to open Barkingside branch

Daniel Gayne

Published: 2:32 PM October 26, 2021   
German Doner Kebab will open its Barkingside High Street branch in November

German Doner Kebab will open its Barkingside High Street branch in November - Credit: GDK

A “gourmet kebab” chain is opening a new branch in Barkingside. 

German Doner Kebab (GDK) has confirmed it will open a new restaurant at 122 High Street in November. 

The chain, which claims to be “revolutionising the kebab in the UK”, says the store will bring 40 new jobs to the area.  

GDK has over 90 restaurants worldwide, opened 12 new restaurants in the UK in 2020 and plans to open 47 new sites in the UK this year. 

Daniel Bunce, GDK managing director for the UK and Europe, said: “We’re delighted to officially announce plans to bring the German Doner Kebab experience to Barkingside. 

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual experience to the area, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.” 

GDK will offer dine-in, takeaway and click and collect, as well as delivery through selected partners.

