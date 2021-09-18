Fireaway pizza branch to open in South Woodford
- Credit: Fireaway
A new branch of a growing pizza takeaway chain is opening in South Woodford.
Fireaway, which launched in London in 2016, is in the process of opening 25 new restaurants in 25 weeks, with a new outlet opening at Hermon Hill on Tuesday, September 28.
The chain currently has roughly 80 sites across the UK and hopes to open its 100th by the end of 2021.
Fireaway’s menu offers a choice of four bases, four meats and 20 toppings, all for the same price.
Among its options is Nutella, which it claims is unique to the brand.
You may also want to watch:
Founder Mario Aleppo said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”
The new branches are open from noon until 11pm seven days a week and are partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats.
Most Read
- 1 Man dies after fall near Hainault station
- 2 Driver dies after Ilford shopfront crash
- 3 Met Office issues yellow warning for heavy showers in London
- 4 Hospital left dying 103-year-old veteran without food, inquest hears
- 5 Teenager charged over Sven Badzak death in Kilburn
- 6 Driver in critical condition after Ilford shop crash
- 7 Investigation underway as 20 dead birds recovered from Goodmayes Park lake
- 8 Man rushed to hospital after being robbed and stabbed in Ilford
- 9 'She has a chance to fight it': Donor match for leukaemia patient Esha
- 10 Motorbike 'deliberately' struck by car in Redbridge, police say