Fireaway pizza branch to open in South Woodford

Published: 11:28 AM September 18, 2021

Fireaway currently has around 80 branches in the UK - Credit: Fireaway

A new branch of a growing pizza takeaway chain is opening in South Woodford.

Fireaway, which launched in London in 2016, is in the process of opening 25 new restaurants in 25 weeks, with a new outlet opening at Hermon Hill on Tuesday, September 28.

Fireaway's menu offers a range of bases and toppings for the same price. - Credit: Fireaway

The chain currently has roughly 80 sites across the UK and hopes to open its 100th by the end of 2021.

Fireaway’s menu offers a choice of four bases, four meats and 20 toppings, all for the same price.

Among its options is Nutella, which it claims is unique to the brand.

Fireaway's 'unique' Nutella pizza - Credit: Fireaway

You may also want to watch:

Founder Mario Aleppo said: “We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

The new branches are open from noon until 11pm seven days a week and are partnered with Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats.