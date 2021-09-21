Coffee fanatics to open 'lively' new café in Redbridge

Published: 4:59 PM September 21, 2021

A new café will open in Redbridge this week.

Run by husband-and-wife duo Randeep and Chetna Sohal, Artful Blend will open for the first time this Friday, September 24.

The café will serve around 30 to 35 people and has a pavement license for its premises in Roding Lane South.

Its name is a reference to Artful Sketcha, the name under which Randeep publishes his works as an artist.

Chetna said lockdown had inspired them to take on the challenge and said that they had become “absolute fanatics” about coffee after getting a home barista machine.

She said that they had focused on making the café a unique space, with “lively hustle and bustle” in the neon-lit front room and a more relaxed atmosphere in the backroom, which has a skylight.

You may also want to watch:

“We didn't want it to just be come in and get a coffee, we wanted it to be an experience for customers,” she said.