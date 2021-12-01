Waiting almost over as business award winners to be revealed

The winners of an inaugural business awards initiative are to be announced this weekend.

The Ilford South Business Awards were set up by Sam Tarry MP in collaboration with Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) and the Recorder.

It aims to back small businesses impacted by the Covid pandemic.

Thousands of people have made nominations and 10 winners who received the most in each ward will be announced on Saturday (December 4) at a gala dinner.

The date marks Small Business Saturday, taking place nationwide to support small enterprises.

The Ilford South MP said it had been "incredibly hard" to choose the winning businesses.

He said: "All nominees are so deserving of being crowned the winner.

"Reading through all the explanations of those who have made the nominations, it is clear how much value people place on our local businesses and high streets.

"They are central to the unique character of our community and underpin the success of our local economy."

Mr Tarry wants the awards to showcase the variety of businesses in his constituency.

"I hope these awards will encourage more people to spend locally and help invest in the future of our community."

Hundreds of businesses were nominated and Mr Tarry has been visiting some to hand out certificates.

"It’s been brilliant to not only celebrate the beating heart of Ilford’s economy but to also see how so many businesses are now going from strength to strength and will continue to be a core part of our community for many years to come," he said.

"All those who have been nominated can hold their heads up high and should be proud of their achievement of being recognised as a business leader."

The Labour politician launched the scheme in October, saying he recognised the importance of local businesses to the community and economy.

Ilford BID manager Cyril Bekoe said: “Covid has been catastrophic for many of the local businesses we work with here in Ilford.

“Our aim with the business awards is to help to give a boost to these local businesses when they need it the most.”