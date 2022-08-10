Ilford fast food restaurant permitted to open later

Bim's in Ilford can extend its opening hours by one hour - Credit: Google

A fast food restaurant in Ilford can stay open later after receiving the green light from councillors.

Bim’s in Ilford Lane will now be allowed to welcome customers for an extra hour, until 1am on weekdays and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

In a licensing sub-committee hearing lasting almost three hours, neighbour Ayse Mehmet argued the “constant noise” from drivers revving their engines and beeping affected her children’s sleep and had stopped her “feeling human”.

But Bim’s barrister David Dadds said the neighbour was “exaggerating” and argued her noise concerns should not be considered a public nuisance in the legal sense, because no one else has complained.

In a decision published last week following the hearing on June 28, the committee granted the application for later hours but noted the concerns about noise, mopeds obstructing the road and blocking Ayse’s driveway.

The decision said the case was “borderline” as the nuisance was not enough to engage the “public nuisance licensing objectives”.

Mr Dadds had argued that Bim's had “worked with neighbours” to allay concerns, after previous applications to extend its hours had “20 or 30 objections”.

In 2020, a committee refused to allow Bim's to open until 1am on weekends, citing “littering and anti-social behaviour,” but later granted the application after a “trial-run”.

In the middle of the hearing, committee member Zulfiqar Hussain recused himself after Mr Dadds accused him of “confirmation bias” for asking whether later hours would increase the risk of anti-social behaviour.

In his question Cllr Hussain had included examples of anti-social behaviour such as street drinking, nuisance, crime and disorder..

The Clementswood councillor left the hearing but issued a statement through the committee’s legal advisor denying “any bias”.

In response to concerns about noise, the committee set a condition that no burger orders could be accepted “after 30 minutes before closing time”.

In October 2020, the Met issued Bim's Ilford an on-the-spot £1,000 fine for serving a customer a burger ten minutes after the 10pm Covid lockdown curfew.