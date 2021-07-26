Ilford charity opens B&M store in Newbury Park

Published: 8:32 AM July 26, 2021

Discount chain B&M's new store in Newbury Park was opened by an Ilford charity.

Representatives from Sue's House, which supports people with cancer, cut the ribbon for the shop in King George Avenue on July 15.

A B&M spokesperson said it had donated £250 in vouchers to the charity.

The chain, which sells items ranging from food and drink to homeware and toys, has taken over the former Poundstretcher site near to the Sainsbury's supermarket.

It is B&M's second store in Newbury Park, after it moved into the former Toys 'R' Us unit in Horns Road in August 2019.

The spokesperson said prior to the new opening, the King George Avenue shop would create around 40 jobs.

They added: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”