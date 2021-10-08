Augmented reality mammoth trail installed in Ilford centre
An augmented reality trail has been installed in Ilford.
Ten "magical" mammoths have been positioned around the centre, five of which have been modelled in 3D for augmented reality (AR).
They have been created by InIlford and High Street Safari and inspired by the Mexican folk art tradition of Alebrije, where real and fantastical animals are ornately decorated with colourful patterns and motifs.
Once players open the AR, they can take selfies and record videos with the now-animated creatures.
It is a “story-driven experience” that players can complete in any order, Ilford Business Improvement District (BID) said, which utalises QR codes to bring the animals to life on their smartphone.
The free trail takes about 45 minutes to complete and will run from Monday (October 11) until December 11.
InIlford is provided by the Ilford BID, which works on behalf of almost 400 businesses in Ilford and aims to improve the centre.
