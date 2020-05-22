Search

Advanced search

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

PUBLISHED: 20:00 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:00 22 May 2020

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Charging for bus travel in London will resume tomorrow, Saturday May 23, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

The requirement to touch in a contactless, Oyster or concessionary card when boarding will initially be required on 85 routes served by single-door and New Routemaster buses.

It will be rolled out across all buses “once further safety measures have been introduced to protect bus drivers”.

Twenty-nine London bus drivers have died after being infected with coronavirus, according to TfL.

Passengers have not needed to present their payment card since April 20 in a bid to boost the safety of drivers.

But the government is requiring TfL to resume the collection of bus fares as part of the £1.6billion bailout agreed last week.

TfL said that on buses where payments will be required from Saturday, drivers’ protective screens have had the opening where cash was previously accepted sealed off, in addition to vinyl screens fitted last month to block communication holes.

Bus services were ramped up to 85per cent of normal frequencies this week and TfL is working towards reinstating 100pc of its timetables “as soon as possible”.

Passengers are being asked to avoid non-essential use of public transport despite lockdown restrictions being eased to enable social distancing.

TfL’s director of bus operations Claire Mann said: “This is a phased return to reinstating payments, so please follow the instructions and signage on the bus.

“And whatever buses you use, please wear a face covering. This allows bus drivers, and those who need to use buses, to continue to do so safely.”

TfL has introduced a “rigorous cleaning regime” across all its services, including buses and Tube trains.

This includes anti-viral fluid being sprayed inside areas used by passengers, and hand sanitiser dispensers being installed at bus stations and on Tube station platforms.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Redbridge teachers and parents to hold Zoom meeting to oppose reopening schools

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford couple die from coronavirus 10 days apart

James and Mary Oniah died 10 days apart in King George Hospital. Picture: London Association of Zambians in the UK

Coronavirus: Tribute to Ilford man who lived in same street as his three brothers

Subhash Chandra Sharma, seen here with wife Brij, died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Gaurav Sharma

Young Citizen: Chigwell campaigner wins award for work feeding homeless and vulnerable

Hannah Chowdhry being interviewed on BBC News after being named Redbridge Rotary's Young Citizen of the Year for 2020. Picture: Eve Conway

Most Read

Redbridge teachers and parents to hold Zoom meeting to oppose reopening schools

Schools are due to reopen on June 1 for some pupils. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Ilford stabbings: Two men in hospital in serious condition

Two men are in hospital in serious condition following a stabbing which is believed to have taken place in Ilford town centre. Picture: Google Maps

Ilford couple die from coronavirus 10 days apart

James and Mary Oniah died 10 days apart in King George Hospital. Picture: London Association of Zambians in the UK

Coronavirus: Tribute to Ilford man who lived in same street as his three brothers

Subhash Chandra Sharma, seen here with wife Brij, died after contracting Covid-19. Picture: Gaurav Sharma

Young Citizen: Chigwell campaigner wins award for work feeding homeless and vulnerable

Hannah Chowdhry being interviewed on BBC News after being named Redbridge Rotary's Young Citizen of the Year for 2020. Picture: Eve Conway

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Bank Holiday weekend sports quiz

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Lots for clubs to learn during lockdown

The FA launched a learning channel on YouTube in April

Bus fares reintroduced in London from Saturday

Bus passengers will have to start paying fares again from tomorrow. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Coronavirus: Government ‘must provide funds to keep EFL clubs afloat’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Chigwell school which is set to close is rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted in latest report

The Anderson School in Chigwell. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS
Drive 24