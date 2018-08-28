Ilford ‘secret bunker’ will not become a tourist attraction says Redbridge Council

Escape hatch in the town hall is located in a cupbord under the stair. Photo: Ellena Cruse Archant

Redbridge Council has confirmed it will not be opening a “secret bunker” to the public.

Last week the Recorder reported that a series of rooms and passageways were discovered under Redbridge Town Hall and car park, High Road, Ilford.

Ground surveyors took x-rays of the land, ahead of building the new covered food market, and found areas including a control room, voice procedures room and air filtration room buried below.

Residents asked the Recorder if the council planned on doing tours around the facility, with one reader saying it would be great if councillors led people around the bunker.

However, a council spokeswoman confirmed there are no plans to do guided tours.

“At this stage, the bunker under the car park is sealed off and it is likely to remain that way,” she said.

“We have no plans to turn the bunker into an attraction.

“Town halls in London have similar shelters and they are not unique to Redbridge.”