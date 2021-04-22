News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gants Hill care worker's daughter wins Bafta

Roy Chacko

Published: 12:24 PM April 22, 2021   
Funmilayo Solomon-Ogunjale and her daughter Bukky Bakray, who won EE Rising Star Bafta for Rocks

Funmilayo Solomon-Ogunjale (right), a care worker at Jewish Care's Vi and John Rubens House, was delighted when her daughter Bukky Bakray won the Bafta EE rising star award. - Credit: PA/Jewish Care

A worker at a Gants Hill care home was thrilled after her daughter won a prestigious Bafta film award.

Funmilayo Solomon-Ogunjale has been working as a carer at Vi and John Rubens House, in Clarence Avenue, for more than 20 years and she was delighted to learn her daughter Bukky Bakray won the EE rising star accolade.

It follows her critically acclaimed performance in the film Rocks. 

Funmilayo (Funmi) was working at Jewish Care, which runs the home, when she gave birth to Bukky 18 years ago.

She said she was so proud of her daughter and marvelled at the help Bukky has received from her teachers and the filmmakers behind Rocks, as well as staff at the care home.

Funmi made a brief cameo hugging and kissing her shocked daughter when the award was announced.

Bukky brought her mum out when she was interviewed on TV by presenter Clara Amfo and Funmi said: "It's like something you never thought could happen at all." 

Bukky was plucked out of her Hackney classroom by director Sarah Gavron at 15 to play the lead role in Rocks, for which she also received a best actress Bafta nomination. 

The teenager, who is back on set and at school, said: "I am very grateful to everyone who supports my mum and our family. 

"I will come around sometime [to the care home] when I'm not on set."

Ewelina Popiel-Lewosinska, deputy care manager at Vi and John Rubens House, said all the staff and residents were delighted about the award success.

She said: "We are extremely thrilled to learn that one of our colleagues has done such an amazing job as a parent.

"We are happy to know that dreams come true and we are keeping our fingers crossed for Bukky for many more successes."

Funmi said: "Jewish Care has been a part of my life as this is the organisation that assisted me to make sure there is food in the house for my family."


