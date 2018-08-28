More than 120 construction vehicles will need to access Bodgers site daily during build

A footway could be restricted for three years. Picture: Polity Archant

More than 120 construction vehicles may need to access the former Bodgers site daily to build a 42-storey tower.

A section of the footway in Station Road, Ilford, will also be blocked off for pedestrians for three years.

The Greater London Authority (GLA) gave feedback about proposals drawn up by Access Self Storage and said plans are not good enough.

“The proposals for the Station Road site would result in blocking pedestrian access on the northern footway for three years which is not acceptable,” said GLA chief planner Juliemma McLoughlin.

“Furthermore the construction management plan does not sufficiently address the construction logistics management for the site which will involve up to 124 vehicles a day going in or out of the site.

“No swept path analysis or any detailed analysis on construction vehicle accessibility has been undertaken - these matters should be addressed.”

Giving feedback on the application the GLA warned Redbridge Council that it must consult with the Mayor of London before granting planning permission.

“The mayor considers that the application does not comply with the London Plan and draft London plan,” she added.

“If your council subsequently resolves to make a draft decision on the application it must consult the mayor again.”

A spokesman for applicant Access Self Storage said: “The GLA’s letter, which is an early Stage 1 response, is entirely expected and very consistent with the authority’s responses on major schemes of this kind.

“It’s important to note that on key matters of principle, the GLA is expressing support.

“The letter indicates that the residential-led development of both sites (Bodgers and the Recorder’s former offices Media House) is supported and that there are no in-principle concerns with the proposed heights of the buildings at both sites.

“We are engaged in a positive dialogue with the GLA and we fully expect to address the detailed matters raised on affordable housing, design, energy and transport.”

Redbridge residents and campaigner Paul Scott added: “I feel that it is right that the Mayor of London’s Office calls in this application as it does not comply with various planning guidelines.”