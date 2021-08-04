Spiritual life: 'We can sing again, the sun is out, joy is in the air'

Opinion

Published: 9:45 AM August 4, 2021

Pastor Bryon Jones: "The restrictions have been lifted, we can sing again, the sun is out, joy is in the air." - Credit: Sally Patterson

Song of Solomon chapter 2:11 in the Bible says, for behold, the winter is past; the rain is over and gone.

Winter is a picture of gloom, it’s wet, dreary, cold, dark and can be depressive for some. However, winter has passed and a new season is dawning.

Further on in the chapter it tells us that hope is coming, the season has changed, spring has come, the flowers have appeared, singing is heard. Singing is an expression of joy. The bible tells us that God rejoices over us, His creation, with singing [Zephaniah 3:17].

Pastor Bryon Jones is rejoicing now restrictions have been eased - Credit: Archant

We have been in lockdown because of the pandemic, we’ve been masked up and unable to even sing praises to God in our churches.

Now there is hope, the restrictions have been lifted, we can sing again, the sun is out, joy is in the air.

Solomon 2 is an expression of Christ coming into this dark world.

He comes with salvation, to heal, restore and to deliver. Now we have the opportunity to come out of the darkness into His marvellous light.

The Bible says in John 8:12 that He is the light of the world.

“I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.”

If you have experienced a season of darkness, brokenness, depression, failure or sickness, there is hope, you can step into the light and experience healing, success, joy, wholeness and blessings.

This can be found with Jesus Christ.