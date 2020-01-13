Broken down vehicle blocking lane causing traffic delays on A406 (North Circular) between Redbridge and Ilford Flyovers

The A406 flyover on the Redbridge roundabout Archant

A broken down vehicle is causing heavy traffic delays on the A406 (North Circular Road) and has blocked one of the three lanes this morning (Monday, January 13).

⚠ BREAKDOWN ⚠ A406 North Circular Road between Redbridge Flyover and Ilford Flyover - Southbound lane one (of three) is blocked by a broken down vehicle. Approach with caution. Traffic is slow moving due to unrelated works. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) January 13, 2020

The incident is between the Redbridge Flyover and Ilford Flyover.

TFL advised drivers to approach the area with caution and traffic is slow moving due to unrelated works.