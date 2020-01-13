Broken down vehicle blocking lane causing traffic delays on A406 (North Circular) between Redbridge and Ilford Flyovers
PUBLISHED: 08:45 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 13 January 2020
Archant
A broken down vehicle is causing heavy traffic delays on the A406 (North Circular Road) and has blocked one of the three lanes this morning (Monday, January 13).
The incident is between the Redbridge Flyover and Ilford Flyover.
TFL advised drivers to approach the area with caution and traffic is slow moving due to unrelated works.