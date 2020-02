Broken down lorry blocks A406 causing severe delays

The A406 North Circular is closed northbound at A12 (Redbridge Roundabout) because of a broken down lorry. Picture: TFL Archant

The A406 North Circular is blocked due to a broken down lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

According to TfL traffic is slow moving northbound on the approach beyond Barking flyover.

One of the two lanes is blocked because of the broken down lorry.

The M11 in both directions is affected as well as the northbound A406.