Woman hit by car in Woodford Green

PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 26 July 2019

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Broadmead Road, Woodford Green today (July, 26). Picture: Google

Emergency services were called to Woodford Green this afternoon after a woman was hit by a car.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.13pm today (Friday, July 26) to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian in Broadmead Road.

Met Police said the female pedestrian was taken to an east London hospital.

"We await an update on her condition," a spokesman said.

Enquiries are ongoing.

