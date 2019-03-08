Woman hit by car in Woodford Green

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Broadmead Road, Woodford Green today (July, 26). Picture: Google Archant

Emergency services were called to Woodford Green this afternoon after a woman was hit by a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.13pm today (Friday, July 26) to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian in Broadmead Road.

You may also want to watch:

Met Police said the female pedestrian was taken to an east London hospital.

"We await an update on her condition," a spokesman said.

Enquiries are ongoing.