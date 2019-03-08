Woman hit by car in Woodford Green
PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 26 July 2019
Emergency services were called to Woodford Green this afternoon after a woman was hit by a car.
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 3.13pm today (Friday, July 26) to reports of a car in collision with a pedestrian in Broadmead Road.
Met Police said the female pedestrian was taken to an east London hospital.
"We await an update on her condition," a spokesman said.
Enquiries are ongoing.