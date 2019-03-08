Search

Goodmayes man and his wife abducted by gunmen from Philippines resort

PUBLISHED: 11:18 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 08 October 2019

The suspects, who were armed with pistols, took the couple from a hut and dragged them to a boat in Tukuran town (pictured) in Zamboanga del Sur province. Picture: Google

The suspects, who were armed with pistols, took the couple from a hut and dragged them to a boat in Tukuran town (pictured) in Zamboanga del Sur province. Picture: Google

Archant

At least four gunmen have kidnapped an elderly British man, whose last address in the UK was in Goodmayes, and his Filipino wife from their beach resort in the Philippines, police have said.

Police spokesman Jairus delos Reyes said the suspects, who were armed with pistols, took the couple from a hut and dragged them to a boat in Tukuran town in Zamboanga del Sur province.

Several young men in a nearby bar witnessed the abduction.

Mr delos Reyes said police are searching for the unidentified gunmen and the couple.

The British man, 70, lived in Goodmayes and worked in Stamford Hill and Barking before moving to the Philippines in 2013, a source told the Recorder.

While the couple had previously been identified, the UK Foreign Office has asked for the pair not to be named and no photographs of them to be published.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

